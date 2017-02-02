Backstage at the Rumble, Robinson talks Cena, ESPN special on XFL

Backstage at the Rumble

WWE.com has posted a photo gallery with some exclusive behind the scenes photos from the WWE Royal Rumble this past Sunday in San Antonio at the Alamodome.

Robinson talks Cena

A new interview with WWE referee Charles Robinson is also up on WWE.com where Robinson talks about refereeing the AJ Styles vs. John Cena match at the Royal Rumble, Cena becoming a 16-time champion and suffering an injury during the match.

“I got hurt! I tore my plantar fasciitis like seven minutes into the match. So I’m limping around, trying to do the match — which was incredible — but what I was gonna do? Throw up the big “X” for myself?!”

ESPN special on XFL

Just a quick reminder that ESPN’s 30 for 30 series will be profiling the XFL tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET (8:00 CT). You can check out the official trailer for the documentary below.