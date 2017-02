WWE has announced that due to Seth Rollins’ knee injury suffered this past Monday on RAW in the attack by the debuting Samoa Joe from NXT, he has been pulled from this weekend’s RAW live events.

It was also announced that a medical update on Rollins will be given during this Monday’s episode of RAW live from Portland. Rollins has been undergoing examination in Birmingham, Alabama to determine what the severity of his injury and how long he might be out of action.