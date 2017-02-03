Viewers for ESPN special on XFL, Former Impact star at WWE tryout

Viewers for ESPN special on XFL
Last night’s ESPN “30 for 30” documentary about XFL drew 917,000 viewers according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com. WWE posted this clip to Twitter from the show.
“LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THIS IS THE XFL!” Nobody said it better than @VinceMcMahon himself… https://t.co/fRQqLfbiog @espn @30for30
— WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2017
Former Impact star at WWE tryout
WWE.com is featuring an article (with photos) about a tryout at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week which featured former Impact Wrestling star Lei’D Tapa.