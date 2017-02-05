Sami Zayn reflects, Kevin Owens responds, Undertaker/Mania poll

Sami Zayn Reflects

The last few weeks have been quite successful for Sami Zayn, with important victories and an impressive showing in the Royal Rumble. Sami Zayn reflects on his recent achievements:

– Main-evented Raw

– Beat Seth Rollins

– Lasted 47 mins. in a stacked Royal Rumble

– Beat Chris Jericho The last 3 weeks have been good! — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) February 4, 2017

He also noted that yesterday, February 4th 2017 was his 4 year anniversary with WWE.

4 years ago today, I went in for my first day on the job with @WWE. — Sami Zayn (@iLikeSamiZayn) February 5, 2017

Kevin Owens responds

Not to be outdone by his archrival, Kevin Owens was quick to retort to Sami

Also, 10 years ago, you spat on your own wrist. Remember that! https://t.co/aPEbvQa6De — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 5, 2017

WWE Poll on potential WrestleMania opponent for The Undertaker

WWE.com has a poll with potential opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania with suggestions including Goldberg, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose.