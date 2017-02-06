The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to be inducted in WWE Hall of Fame 2017

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 according to a report by CBS Sports on Monday.

“It was a surprise,” Ricky Morton told CBS Sports regarding the call received from WWE for the Hall of Fame invitation during the weekend of WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

WWE.com also confirmed The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express’ induction. WWE will likely make an official announcement during RAW tonight.