Wrestling industry reacts to Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Hall of Fame induction

Tweets from the wrestling industry reacting to the news that broke on Monday afternoon regarding The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express being announced for the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando.

Ricky Morton

What a great honor. I want to thank the McMahon family and @TripleH @RealRickyMorton #schoolofmorton pic.twitter.com/3guelftnhe — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 6, 2017

Jim Cornette

Seth Rollins

Scott Dawson

They helped shape our industry into what it is today! Thank you #RockNRollExpress for paving the way for all of us. We owe you. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Egc2JJ1Vr0 — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 6, 2017

Bubba Ray Dudley

Its about Fkn time!! Cant tell you how happy I am for my brothers. CONGRATS!! Truly one of the greats!! #RocknRollExpress #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/vQp2K9OUMY — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 6, 2017

Karl Anderson