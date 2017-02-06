Wrestling industry reacts to Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Hall of Fame induction

Tweets from the wrestling industry reacting to the news that broke on Monday afternoon regarding The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express being announced for the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando.
Ricky Morton
What a great honor. I want to thank the McMahon family and @TripleH @RealRickyMorton #schoolofmorton pic.twitter.com/3guelftnhe
— School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) February 6, 2017
Jim Cornette
Just caught up w/ Twitter! CONGRATS #ROCKNROLLEXPRESS on #Classof2017 @wwe #HOF2017 No team more deserving than Robert & @RealRickyMorton !!
— Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) February 6, 2017
Seth Rollins
This is awesome. https://t.co/e0EqGaHENA
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 6, 2017
Scott Dawson
They helped shape our industry into what it is today! Thank you #RockNRollExpress for paving the way for all of us. We owe you. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Egc2JJ1Vr0
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 6, 2017
Bubba Ray Dudley
Its about Fkn time!! Cant tell you how happy I am for my brothers. CONGRATS!! Truly one of the greats!! #RocknRollExpress #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/vQp2K9OUMY
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) February 6, 2017
Karl Anderson
This is the real deal! https://t.co/qMfk5xnvjH
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) February 6, 2017