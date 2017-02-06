Wrestling industry reacts to Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Hall of Fame induction

By
Andrew Fisher
-
1

Tweets from the wrestling industry reacting to the news that broke on Monday afternoon regarding The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express being announced for the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando.

Ricky Morton

Jim Cornette

Seth Rollins

Scott Dawson

Bubba Ray Dudley

Karl Anderson

  • goddessroleplay

    So forgive my ignorance but what made the Rock and Roll express special in their time?