During last night’s WWE RAW from Portland, Goldberg made his return to address the WrestleMania challenge set forth by Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman last week.

Goldberg officially accepted the challenge and will face Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 on April 2 in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium.

You can check out the segment below courtesy of WWE also setting up another match for Goldberg at Fastlane against Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship.