Seth Rollins suffers torn MCL in knee, WrestleMania spot is in doubt

By
Adam Martin
-
During last night’s edition of WWE RAW from Portland, Michael Cole revealed in an update that Seth Rollins suffered a torn MCL in his knee following the attack by the debuting Samoa Joe on last week’s episode of RAW.

Cole noted that as a result of the torn MCL in his knee, Rollins’ participation in WrestleMania was in “serious doubt.” WWE show a screenshot of the series of tweets that Rollins issued last Wednesday noting he reinjured his surgically repaired knee.

PWInsider.com and The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online reported on Monday that Rollins returned to Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday to evaluate his knee.

You can check out the clip from RAW below courtesy of WWE.

