Seth Rollins suffers torn MCL in knee, WrestleMania spot is in doubt

During last night’s edition of WWE RAW from Portland, Michael Cole revealed in an update that Seth Rollins suffered a torn MCL in his knee following the attack by the debuting Samoa Joe on last week’s episode of RAW.

Cole noted that as a result of the torn MCL in his knee, Rollins’ participation in WrestleMania was in “serious doubt.” WWE show a screenshot of the series of tweets that Rollins issued last Wednesday noting he reinjured his surgically repaired knee.

PWInsider.com and The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online reported on Monday that Rollins returned to Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday to evaluate his knee.

