Owens vs. Goldberg and Reigns vs. Strowman announced for Fastlane

During last night’s WWE RAW from Portland, WWE officially announced two matches for the upcoming RAW-only Fastlane PPV on March 5 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kevin Owens will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg, while Roman Reigns will take on Braun Strowman.
These were the only matches announced for Fastlane so far in four weeks.
