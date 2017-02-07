Brock Lesnar shows up after RAW goes off the air on Monday in Portland

After RAW went off the air on Monday night in Portland, Brock Lesnar walked out with Paul Heyman and went to the ring. Heyman challenged anyone in the back to a fight.

Big Show answered the open challenge. When Big Show reached the ring, he went to give Lesnar a chokeslam and Lesnar gave him an F5 instead to close the show.

