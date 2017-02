WWE 205 Live takes place tonight on WWE Network from Seattle, Washington. Set for the show is a 5-Way #1 Contenders Elimination Match between TJ Perkins, Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander, Jack Gallagher and Noam Dar, where the winner will face Cruiserweight Champion Neville for the Cruiserweight Title at the Fastlane PPV on March 5.

