Kurt Angle on Hall of Fame, fans rejecting Roman Reigns in WWE

JP Zarka is featuring an interview with Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle where he talks about getting the call for the Hall of Fame this year from WWE and why fans appear to be rejecting Roman Reigns on WWE television.

Kurt Angle on Hall of Fame

“I was pretty surprised that I got the call this early. You know, at forty-eight years of age. I’m not even done with my wrestling career! I got a call from Triple H and he said how they wanted to induct me into the WWE Hall of Fame. That just puts an exclamation point to my pro wrestling career. I’ve been inducted into every hall of fame but the WWE in both amateur and pro, so this is definitely a huge honor.”

Fans rejecting Roman Reigns in WWE