Triple H comments on Samoa Joe, Emmalina debut, Nakamura storyline

Triple H comments on Samoa Joe
After making his in-ring debut during last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw main event in Portland, Triple H took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
If you're not on notice already … you should be. @SamoaJoe is exactly where he belongs… the main event of Monday Night #Raw. pic.twitter.com/QCLRaEoq2Y
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017
Emmalina to debut
Having been teased for several weeks now, Emmalina is set to make her character debut on next week’s Monday Night RAW.
The wait truly is ALMOST over…#Emmalina arrives NEXT WEEK on Monday Night #RAW! @EmmaWWE pic.twitter.com/8Hv9unQmyX
— WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2017
Nakamura storyline
The offical NXT Twitter account is reporting that Shinsuke Nakamura will not require surgery for his “injury” which occurred during his NXT Takeover: San Antonio match with Bobby Roode. The breaking news aspect of this storyline announcement has led to speculation among fans about what is next for Nakamura.
BREAKING: @WWEPerformCtr staff have evaluated @ShinsukeN and have found no tear in his knee; will not require surgery. pic.twitter.com/DoAGWSYNVO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 7, 2017