Triple H comments on Samoa Joe, Emmalina debut, Nakamura storyline

Triple H comments on Samoa Joe

After making his in-ring debut during last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw main event in Portland, Triple H took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

If you're not on notice already … you should be. @SamoaJoe is exactly where he belongs… the main event of Monday Night #Raw. pic.twitter.com/QCLRaEoq2Y — Triple H (@TripleH) February 7, 2017

Emmalina to debut

Having been teased for several weeks now, Emmalina is set to make her character debut on next week’s Monday Night RAW.

Nakamura storyline

The offical NXT Twitter account is reporting that Shinsuke Nakamura will not require surgery for his “injury” which occurred during his NXT Takeover: San Antonio match with Bobby Roode. The breaking news aspect of this storyline announcement has led to speculation among fans about what is next for Nakamura.