2/6 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers down featuring Joe vs. Reigns

This week’s 2/6 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.12 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.62 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

One negative for RAW this week was that viewers slowly tuned out from the show as the three hours progressed. “Love and Hip Hop 7” on VH1 won the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.339 (down from 3.628 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.165 (down from 3.643 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.842 (down from 3.574 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns, averaged a 1.14 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.37 rating.