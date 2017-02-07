The Rock’s production company behind film about WWE star Paige

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced via Instagram on Tuesday that his Seven Bucks Production company is teaming with WWE Studios and Film 4 to produce a new movie about WWE star Paige and her family being involved in the pro wrestling industry.
Rock noted that the project first came to light when he was shooting another “Fast and Furious” film in London back in 2012 and came across a documentary on a UK station about Paige’s family being in the wrestling industry and her journey to WWE.
Paige commented on the news via Twitter that you can view below.
Dream come true! I’m extremely happy for myself but mostly happy for my family.. they deserve everything and more 🙏🏻😊😊 #TheKnights pic.twitter.com/1AJPwgdWCw
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017
BREAKING: Our @sevenbucksprod is excited to announce production on a cool project we’ve been working on for years based on a very unique and gritty professional wrestling family and a their daughter’s journey into the spotlight of the WWE. “Fighting With My Family” Years ago (2012) while shooting Fast & Furious in London, I was up at 3am (too much caffeine) and stumbled upon a documentary on a UK station about a local wrestling family and their daughter’s unlikely journey into the global spotlight. That daughter, is current WWE Women’s Superstar, Paige. The family strong element I saw in the doc, is what grabbed my attention. That no matter how crazy life gets, no matter how dysfunctional our families can sometimes be and especially regardless of how much we fight – we’re always there for each other when it counts. That’s what families do. My gut said there was a great movie to be made so I sent to my agent Brad Slater at WME who loved it. He sent it to my long time ace producer Kevin Misher, who immediately responded to the doc and he thought we should go after one of our favorite writer/directors for material like this, Stephen Merchant. Merchant, being from the UK, locked in to a strong POV and vision of how gritty and heartfelt this film needs to be and the rest is history. Pleasure to partner with WWE Studios and Film 4 to bring this cool story to life. Paige and I both know what it’s like to come from a wrestling family who’s had it’s good and hard times. Her and I have talked about this project for years now and we’re all excited to bring her and her family’s story to life. Cool casting announcements coming this week! #FightingWithMyFamily #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #WWEFilms #Film4 #BevisFamily #SquaredCircleDNA