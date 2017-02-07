The Rock’s production company behind film about WWE star Paige

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced via Instagram on Tuesday that his Seven Bucks Production company is teaming with WWE Studios and Film 4 to produce a new movie about WWE star Paige and her family being involved in the pro wrestling industry.

Rock noted that the project first came to light when he was shooting another “Fast and Furious” film in London back in 2012 and came across a documentary on a UK station about Paige’s family being in the wrestling industry and her journey to WWE.

Paige commented on the news via Twitter that you can view below.