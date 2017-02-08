2/7 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: WWE wins the night on cable

This week’s 2/7 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.63 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.82 million viewers. Despite the drop, WWE won the night on cable for the second week in a row in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by John Cena vs. Randy Orton, averaged a 0.91 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 1.02 rating.