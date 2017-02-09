Updated WWE Network subscriber number as of Q4 2016

WWE released their earnings report on Thursday morning for the fourth quarter of 2016 including a look at the current happenings of the WWE Network.

Some highlights of the report include the following:

* The total subscriber number for the WWE Network as of December 31, 2016 is 1.473 million, down from 1.487 million total in Q2 2016.

* Breakdown of the subscriber number is 1.033 million domestic, 370,000 international.

* 1,403,000 of the 1.473 million subscribers are paid subscribers.

* Network revenue increased 7% from Q4 2015 to a total of $43.7 million.

Source: Corporate.WWE.com