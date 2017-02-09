Big Show continues training for WrestleMania, JBL talks with Hansen

Big Show continues training for WrestleMania

WWE star Big Show has posted another picture on Twitter showing off all the hard work he has been doing training to get in shape for WrestleMania 33 this year in Orlando.

.@Shaq! Karaoke? Doughnuts? You better get serious. All roads lead to @WrestleMania. The only giant! pic.twitter.com/5uX4EUyXVF — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) February 9, 2017

JBL talks with Hansen

WWE’s YouTube page is featuring a clip of a recent episode of “Legends with JBL” where JBL talks with guest Stan Hansen about injuring Bruno Sammartino.