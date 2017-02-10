The Miz joins ESPN SportsNation, Natalya to start new weekly column

The Miz joins ESPN SportsNation
WWE star The Miz appeared on ESPN’s SportsNation this week with hosts Michelle Beadle and Marcellus Wiley to debate NFL QB Tony Romo and his future with the Dallas Cowboys. You can check out the clip below courtesy of ESPN.
Natalya to start new weekly column
WWE star Natalya revealed on Instagram this week that starting today (February 10) she will be writing a weekly column for The Calgary Sun.
Her first column is now online introducing herself and her job with WWE.
Guess what?! On Friday, I am starting a weekly column for the #thecalgarysun and I’m SO excited to have a way to reconnect with my hometown and put my writing skills to the test and connect with all of you. Writing is one of my passions (besides body-slamming people!) I can’t help but say I feel like Carrie Bradshaw in #sexandthecity! I can’t wait for you all to check out my column online, too! #thecalgarysun 📰🖊👱♀️🇨🇦🙌💖😻