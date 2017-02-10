The Miz joins ESPN SportsNation, Natalya to start new weekly column

The Miz joins ESPN SportsNation

WWE star The Miz appeared on ESPN’s SportsNation this week with hosts Michelle Beadle and Marcellus Wiley to debate NFL QB Tony Romo and his future with the Dallas Cowboys. You can check out the clip below courtesy of ESPN.

Natalya to start new weekly column

WWE star Natalya revealed on Instagram this week that starting today (February 10) she will be writing a weekly column for The Calgary Sun.

Her first column is now online introducing herself and her job with WWE.