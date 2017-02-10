Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins added to Elimination Chamber Kickoff

WWE.com has announced on Friday that Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins has been officially added to the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show this Sunday night on WWE Network.

The Elimination Chamber Kickoff, which will feature SiriusXM’s Sam Roberts on the panel, begins this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT).

Here is the updated card for Elimination Chamber this Sunday.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Kickoff Show:

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday night (February 12) beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).