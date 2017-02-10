Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins added to Elimination Chamber Kickoff

WWE.com has announced on Friday that Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins has been officially added to the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show this Sunday night on WWE Network.
The Elimination Chamber Kickoff, which will feature SiriusXM’s Sam Roberts on the panel, begins this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT).
Here is the updated card for Elimination Chamber this Sunday.
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews
Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Kickoff Show:
Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber this Sunday night (February 12) beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).