WWE cancels Legends with JBL, Shane McMahon added to MSG

WWE cancels Legends with JBL

WWE Smackdown Live commentator JBL (John Layfield) tweeted out this week that his “Legends with JBL” series on WWE Network has come to an end for now.

The network debuted a new episode this week with special guest Stan Hansen.

Thanks to all who enjoyed #LegendswithJBL. I loved it, wish I could do more-but not to be, maybe one day @WWE will bring it back. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 9, 2017

Shane McMahon added to MSG

TheGarden.com is now advertising Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon for the upcoming Smackdown live event in New York City at Madison Square Garden on March 12.

As reported earlier, Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar was added as a special attraction. That match is listed as far for Universal Championship pending the outcome of Fastlane where Owens will defend that title against Goldberg in the main event.