WWE Championship main event headlines Elimination Chamber

John Cena defending the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match against AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Baron Corbin headlines tonight’s Smackdown-only Elimination Chamber PPV on WWE Network.

The show will also feature three women’s matches on the card including a title match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship between Alexa Bliss and Naomi.

Here is the scheduled card for tonight live in Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Kickoff Show:

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber tonight (February 12) beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) with brief updates on Twitter via @wrestleview.