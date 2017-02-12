WWE Championship main event headlines Elimination Chamber

John Cena defending the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match against AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Baron Corbin headlines tonight’s Smackdown-only Elimination Chamber PPV on WWE Network.
The show will also feature three women’s matches on the card including a title match for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship between Alexa Bliss and Naomi.
Here is the scheduled card for tonight live in Phoenix, Arizona.
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews
Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James
Kickoff Show:
Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins
