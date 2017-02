WWE.com is now advertising Goldberg for additional WWE RAW TV tapings.

Goldberg is now scheduled to appear at the February 27 RAW taping in Green Bay (the go-home show for Fastlane) and on March 6 in Chicago (the Fastlane post-show).

As revealed last Monday night on RAW, Goldberg will challenge Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at the Fastlane PPV on March 5 in Milwaukee.