WWE RAW is live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE RAW Preview

Advertised for the show is Charlotte defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley and a “Festival of Friendship” segment involving WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.

Also scheduled for the show is the official debut of Emmalina.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.