Teddy Long announced for Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE.com has announced Teddy Long as the next inductee into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando this April.

The story of Long’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame was first reported by FOX Sports on Monday afternoon shortly before WWE made it official.

Long has been involved in the pro wrestling industry for over 30 years getting his start under Jim Crockett Promotions and the NWA. He later become a manager for Ron Simmons and Butch Reed, Chris Jericho, Johnny B. Badd, Ice Train, One Man Gang and more.

He made the jump to WWE in 1998 first taking on a role as a referee. Long then transitioned back to a role as manager for talents such as D-Lo Brown, Rodney Mack, Jazz, Christopher Nowinski, Mark Henry and Mark Jindrak. He is best known for his time as General Manager of the Smackdown brand starting in 2004.