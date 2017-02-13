Video: WWE announces Teddy Long for the WWE Hall of Fame

During tonight’s 2/13 WWE RAW in Las Vegas, WWE officially revealed Teddy Long as the next inductee into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.
As reported earlier on Monday afternoon, FOX Sports broke the story about Long being announced as an inductee during WrestleMania 33 weekend in April.
You can check out the official video that aired during RAW below courtesy of WWE.
Congratulations to the newest inductee into the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 @teddyplayalong! #RAW #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/eKn17U7NxD
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017