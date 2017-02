NBC News is reporting that the Senate voted to confirm former WWE CEO Linda McMahon as the Head of the Small Business Administration on Tuesday morning.

McMahon won the bipartisan vote 81 to 19 as part of President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Senators from both parties expressed full support for McMahon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also spoke highly of McMahon, adding that she will “prioritize growing jobs over growing government bureaucracy” according to AP.