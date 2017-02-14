2/13 WWE RAW Ratings: Drop in viewers for Charlotte vs. Bayley

This week’s 2/13 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.09 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 3.12 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic.

For the second week in a row., WWE saw viewers slowly tune out the show over the three hours. “Love and Hip Hop 7” on VH1 again won the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.199 (down from 3.339 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.153 (down from 3.165 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.909 (up from 2.842 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Charlotte vs. Bayley for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, averaged a 1.11 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is down slightly from last week’s show that drew a 1.14 rating.