Battle Royal to determine No. 1 Contender set for Smackdown Live

During tonight’s episode of “Talking Smack”, Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan announced a No. 1 Contender Battle Royal to replace Randy Orton for next week.

Randy Orton announced during tonight’s 2/14 WWE Smackdown Live in Anaheim that he refused to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Already announced for next week’s Smackdown Live in Ontario, Canada is Nikki Bella vs. Natalya in a Falls Count Anywhere match. It was also teased that Naomi may defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss as well.