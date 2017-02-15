2/14 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers stay even with last week

Last night’s 2/14 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.63 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is the same rating the show drew last week. WWE came in at No. 2 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic. “Curse of Oakland” on History won the night.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.82 million viewers. Despite the drop, WWE won the night on cable for the second week in a row in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena vs. AJ Styles in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship, averaged a 0.87 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 0.91 rating.