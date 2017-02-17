WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele passes away

WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele passed away on Friday at the age of 79, as first reported by Comicbook.com.

Steele had been dealing with health problems over the last year and had been recently been in hospice care according to a Facebook post by Bob Backlund during a conversation he had earlier this week with Steele’s wife.

WWE has also confirmed the news of Steele’s passing with the following statement.

BREAKING: WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele has passed away at age of 79. https://t.co/TTCUVMDtTU pic.twitter.com/AeEcohPCRe — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2017

On behalf of the staff at Wrestleview.com, we send out our condolences to the family and friends of Steele during this tough time.