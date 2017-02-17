Vince McMahon, Triple H and more remember George “The Animal” Steele

WWE.com is featuring an article with reactions to the passing of WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele on Friday morning.

You can check out some of the reactions on Twitter below.

George Steele was only an animal in the ring. He was one of the truly nice men in the world. #RIP pic.twitter.com/uOvnlztlOs — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 17, 2017

…I worked with him a lot when I first got to @WWE and was able to learn so much. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/wKbo1WCnzb — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2017

#RIPGeorgeTheAnimalSteele – my first time backstage, he scared me so badly I ran into my father's arms – a true character & a wonderful man pic.twitter.com/kvC9tpeXG2 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 17, 2017

Got the privilege of traveling the world with George 'The Animal' Steele and enjoyed every minute of it. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/UnbhTaY9Qt — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 17, 2017