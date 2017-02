WWE RAW is live tonight from Los Angeles, California.

Advertised for the show tonight is Big Show vs. Braun Strowman.

WWE.com is also teasing the fallout from last week’s show where Bayley captured the WWE RAW Women’s Championship with help from Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens attacking Chris Jericho and asking who can stop Samoa Joe.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.