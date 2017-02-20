The Rock on set for new wrestling film today in Los Angeles at RAW

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a few posts on Instagram noting that his Seven Bucks Productions company, along with WWE Studios and Film 4, are on set filming scenes for the upcoming “Fighting with my Family” movie based on WWE star Paige and her family.
The Rock shared photos noting production is preparing to shoot scenes later today at the site of tonight’s WWE RAW taping in Los Angeles, California inside the Staples Center.
It isn’t known if Rock will make a special appearance on RAW tonight.
Very cool to watch our amazing/bad ass @florencepugh embody the role of real life WWE Superstar Paige. We shot some great scenes together today that reflected my real life pivotal conversations I had with Paige. Very interesting to relive and shoot those moments. I appreciate our entire crew and actors working tirelessly on a Sunday. THANK YOU! The 6’7 stud standing with us, is our director/writer @stephenmerchant. Brilliant filmmaker and loved worldwide. I still think he’s an asshole. We’re bringing our production to rock the Staples Center tomorrow night for RAW. #OnSet #ClockinThoseLongSundayHours #FightingWithMyFamily