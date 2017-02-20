DDP announced as next inductee into Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE.com has announced that Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) as the next inductee into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in Orlando this April.

The story of DDP’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this year was first reported by RollingStone.com earlier today before WWE made the news official.

DDP made his pro wrestling debut in 1991, often described as a “35-year-old rookie”, starting out first as manager. He’s best known for his run in WCW that lasted until 2001 becoming a three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Page was involved in many high-profile storylines including a feud with the nWo and a series of celebrity matches involving NBA star Karl Malone and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno.

He signed with WWE in 2001 after the closure of WCW and entered a feud with The Undertaker. Page’s run with WWE ended in June of 2002 where he was forced to retire due to a serious neck injury. He made a brief return in TNA from 2004-2005. Page is best known now for the creation of his very popular DDP Yoga company and helped facilitate the health recoveries of WWE Hall of Famers Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Scott Hall.