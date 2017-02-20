WWE announces The New Day will host WrestleMania 33 on April 2

By
Adam Martin
-
2

WWE.com has announced that former two-time and record-setting WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods) will be the official hosts of WrestleMania 33 live in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium on April 2.

WWE issued the following statement regarding New Day as hosts.

“What surprises will Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have up their sleeves to make sure that this WrestleMania is the furthest thing from booty? The WWE Universe still remembers The New Day’s larger-than-life entrance at last year’s WrestleMania, when they arrived for action in a giant box of Booty-O’s. Can they top that unforgettable moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All?”

  • Oh god why? I mean a new day match and there usual crap promos are bad enough but them coming out over and over again should be illegal its a form of torture.

  • goddessroleplay

    …What if the New Day had their own energy drink?

    Im honestly happy with this as I still go out of my way to see their stuff and usually get a kick out of it. They are smart, witty are sparkly enough for kids to love but have jokes that really hit with me (the constant gaming and hip hop references and anime stuff). Also i got the super Wrestlemania ticket so hopefully i can run into Xavier woods again and challenge him in a game of hearthstone or something.