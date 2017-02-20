WWE announces The New Day will host WrestleMania 33 on April 2

WWE.com has announced that former two-time and record-setting WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods) will be the official hosts of WrestleMania 33 live in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium on April 2.
WWE issued the following statement regarding New Day as hosts.
“What surprises will Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have up their sleeves to make sure that this WrestleMania is the furthest thing from booty? The WWE Universe still remembers The New Day’s larger-than-life entrance at last year’s WrestleMania, when they arrived for action in a giant box of Booty-O’s. Can they top that unforgettable moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All?”
What do your OFFICIAL #WrestleMania 33 hosts @TrueKofi @WWEBigE & @XavierWoodsPhD have in store for #TheShowOfShows? https://t.co/XXoo5ijvb4 pic.twitter.com/y9k0vwNZqu
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 20, 2017