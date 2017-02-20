#1 Contenders Match set for RAW, McMahon on Andre documentary

By
Jason Namako
-
0

#1 Contenders Match set for RAW

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro in a #1 Contenders Match has been announced for tonight’s episode of RAW from Los Angeles.

McMahon on Andre documentary

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon commented on Twitter with the following about the upcoming documentary set for HBO about the life of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

