1 Contenders Match set for RAW, McMahon on Andre documentary

#1 Contenders Match set for RAW
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro in a #1 Contenders Match has been announced for tonight’s episode of RAW from Los Angeles.
BREAKING: @WWEAaLLday21 & @BigCassWWE will face @WWESheamus & @WWECesaro in a #1 Contender's Match for the #RAW #TagTitles TONIGHT on #RAW!
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2017
McMahon on Andre documentary
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon commented on Twitter with the following about the upcoming documentary set for HBO about the life of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.
There are so many great stories about Andre The Giant. Looking forward to telling them with @BillSimmons & @HBO. pic.twitter.com/36rTF36I8h
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 20, 2017