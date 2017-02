During tonight’s 2/20 WWE RAW from Los Angeles, WWE officially revealed DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) as the next inductee into the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.

As reported earlier on Monday afternoon, RollingStone.com broke the story about Page being announced as an inductee during WrestleMania 33 weekend in April.

You can check out the official video that aired during RAW below courtesy of WWE.