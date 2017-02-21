New championship matches set for WWE Fastlane PPV on March 5

Following last night’s 2/20 WWE RAW in Los Angeles, a series of championship matches have now been announced for the RAW-only WWE Fastlane PPV on March 5.
This includes Neville vs. Jack Gallagher for WWE Cruiserweight Title, Bayley defending the WWE RAW Women’s Title against Charlotte and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles against Enzo Amore and Big Cass.
Can @FightOwensFight survive the wrath of @Goldberg with the @WWE #UniversalChampionship on the line at #WWEFastlane? #RAW pic.twitter.com/rEEaG6qx40
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
Here is the updated card for Fastlane in two weeks in Milwaukee.
WWE Universal Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher
WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass
