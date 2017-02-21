New championship matches set for WWE Fastlane PPV on March 5

Following last night’s 2/20 WWE RAW in Los Angeles, a series of championship matches have now been announced for the RAW-only WWE Fastlane PPV on March 5.

This includes Neville vs. Jack Gallagher for WWE Cruiserweight Title, Bayley defending the WWE RAW Women’s Title against Charlotte and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles against Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Here is the updated card for Fastlane in two weeks in Milwaukee.

WWE Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE Fastlane on March 5.