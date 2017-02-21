Location for WWE Payback 2017 PPV, Post 2/20 RAW videos

By
Jason Namako
-
0

Location for WWE Payback 2017 PPV

It was announced on Monday that the 2017 WWE Payback PPV will be taking place on April 30 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The PPV is slated to be for the RAW brand only. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday (February 24).

Post 2/20 RAW videos

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s 2/20 episode of RAW.

