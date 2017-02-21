Location for WWE Payback 2017 PPV, Post 2/20 RAW videos

Location for WWE Payback 2017 PPV

It was announced on Monday that the 2017 WWE Payback PPV will be taking place on April 30 from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The PPV is slated to be for the RAW brand only. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday (February 24).

NEW EVENT! @WWE PAYBACK will broadcast live from SAP Center on April 30th! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10AM! pic.twitter.com/Q7fTtFXTpv — SAP Center (@SAPCenter) February 20, 2017

Post 2/20 RAW videos

WWE posted the following videos from after last night’s 2/20 episode of RAW.