10-Man #1 Contenders Battle Royal on Smackdown Live tonight

WWE Smackdown Live takes place tonight from Ontario, California. Set for tonight is a 10-Man #1 Contenders Battle Royal, where the winner will challenge WWE Champion Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 33. Participants scheduled for the battle royal include John Cena, AJ Styles, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper, Apollo Crews, Kalisto and Mojo Rawley. Also set for tonight is Nikki Bella vs. Natalya in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown Live beginning tonight at 8PM ET.