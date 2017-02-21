Join the Wrestleview team: Seeking WWE Smackdown Live recapper

Are you interested in covering live WWE television?

Wrestleview.com is pleased to announce that we now have an opening for WWE Smackdown Live recapper. This position would require you to cover Smackdown Live every Tuesday night as the show is in progress on USA Network (or Sportsnet 360 for our Canadian readers).

This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in getting a start in the wrestling media or maybe you are someone already with experience looking for a new challenge.

If you are interested in the position, email [email protected] and give us a background on your writing experience and your availability for this position.