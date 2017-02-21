New WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion crowned on Tuesday night

By
Adam Martin
-
0

During tonight’s 2/21 WWE Smackdown Live from Ontario, Noami was forced to relinquish the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship due to injury.

As a result, Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan booked a match between Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch to crown a new champion earlier tonight.

Bliss then defeated Lynch to become a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR