WWE RAW brand kicks off live event tour of Germany on Wednesday

The WWE RAW brand will begin a live event tour of Germany today (February 22) starting in Dusseldorf, Germany. Advertised for the tour includes Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, WWE U.S. Champion Chris Jericho, Big Show, New Day, Sheamus, Cesaro, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte and more.

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule into this weekend.

* 2/22 live event in Dusseldorf, Germany

* 2/23 live event in Nurnberg, Germany

* 2/24 live event in Hannover, Germany

* 2/25 live event in Regensburg, Germany

