2/20 WWE RAW Ratings: Viewers up featuring Show vs. Strowman

This week’s 2/20 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.23 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 3.09 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the key 18-49 demographic, the same as last week.

All three hours of the show stayed above three million, with the second hour drawing the biggest audience. “Love and Hip Hop 7” on VH1 again won the night on cable.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.259 (up from 3.199 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.261 (up from 3.153 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.127 (up from 2.909 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Big Show vs. Braun Strowman, averaged a 1.16 rating among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 1.11 rating.