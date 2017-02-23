SPOILERS: 2/22 WWE NXT TV taping results at University of Central Florida

The following was taped on Wednesday night at The Venue on the campus of the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.

2/22 WWE NXT TV taping results:

* Dark match: Ruby Riot (aka Heidi Lovelace) def. Kimber Lee.

* Elias Samson walked out playing a song and was interrupted by Kassius Ohno. Ohno challenges him to a loser leaves NXT match tonight.

* Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young never took place as Sanity attacked Roderick Strong on the ramp. No Way Jose ran out to try and make the save and was also taken out by Sanity.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. HoHo Lun.

* Kassius Ohno def. Elias Samson in a Loser Leaves NXT match.

* Ember Moon def. Billie Kay. Kay took a bad bump from Moon during a top rope stunner and needed help from trainers after the match.

* The Revival vs. The Ealy Twins never took place. The Authors of Pain ran out and attacked the Twins. The Revival bailed.

* Heavy Machinery def. QT Marshall and Johnny Vandal.

* Nikki Cross def. Macey Estrella.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Oney Lorcan.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Priscilla Zuniga (aka Angel Rose).

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. The Ealy Twins.

* Sanity vs. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong and No Way Jose ended in a DQ.

* Dash Wilder def. Johnny Gargano and Akam in a triple threat match.

* Bobby Roode def. Kassius Ohno to retain the NXT Championship.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. TJ Perkins.

* In what appears to be a post-show bonus segment, Bobby Roode walked back out and talked trash to Nakamura. He talked about having friends and sent Almas in to attack Nakamura. Finn Balor made a surprise appearance running out and cleaning house. Balor cut a promo saying he wasn’t cleared to wrestle yet, but will be soon.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online