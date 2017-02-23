2/21 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Viewers up for Battle Royal

This week’s 2/21 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.79 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.63 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 2 for the night on cable. “Curse of Oakland” on History won the night once again.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal, averaged a 0.95 rating among adults 18-49. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.87 rating.