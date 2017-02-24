Kurt Angle on possibly wrestling in WWE again, WWE Hall of Fame

Donald Wood of Ring Rust Radio passed along an interview recap with former WWE and TNA star Kurt Angle where he talks about the possibility of getting back in the ring for WWE in 2017 and who he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

The possibility of him returning to the ring for WWE:

“I was surprised and I was very honored. I was surprised because I wasn’t done wrestling yet. Usually you get inducted into the Hall of Fame when you’re done wrestling. When WWE called me, it was Triple H about a month a half ago. We talked the year prior and he said he was going to do something with me and to just give him some time and when they will come up with it they will give me a call. When I did get the call, I was thinking I was getting a call to wrestle, but they presented the Hall of Fame to me. I was elated and I know I don’t much time left for wrestling and I am transitioning, so it was okay. I was all right doing it, but I did bring up the fact that am I going to be able to wrestle again and basically, I was shot down and told let’s get you to the Hall of Fame and we will talk after that. There are no plans for me wrestling. There are rumors about it, but I haven’t heard anything about it. Most likely I will wrestle again, but we haven’t talked about it yet.”

On who he wants to induct him into the Hall of Fame: