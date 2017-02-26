Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho in Germany, Cena tries Nintento Switch

By
Adam Martin
-
3

Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho in Germany

WWE has posted footage of WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens attacking WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho during the RAW brands tour of Germany.

Cena tries Nintento Switch

Mashable.com is featuring an article with John Cena trying out the new Nintendo Switch. During the article, Cena talked about his gaming past in the 1980s.

“I’m a relic from a bygone era. If I were to walk around in my game personality, I would be an 8-bit graphic interface. That was my sweet spot.”

  • 72mike72

    Why else would they bring Jericho

  • Steven Herrera

    Oh that’s awesome! Who knew Cena is or was a gamer? How cool!

  • unknown

    Now have Luke Gallows respond to John Cena’s tweet by saying, “NERD!”