Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho in Germany, Cena tries Nintento Switch

Kevin Owens attacks Chris Jericho in Germany
WWE has posted footage of WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens attacking WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho during the RAW brands tour of Germany.
Cena tries Nintento Switch
Mashable.com is featuring an article with John Cena trying out the new Nintendo Switch. During the article, Cena talked about his gaming past in the 1980s.
“I’m a relic from a bygone era. If I were to walk around in my game personality, I would be an 8-bit graphic interface. That was my sweet spot.”
Starting my day with @NintendoAmerica and the new #NintendoSwitch. Who's ready for some #Zelda: Breath of the Wild? #ad pic.twitter.com/UO8piJ2Atf
— John Cena (@JohnCena) February 23, 2017