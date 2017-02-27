Seth Rollins to address injury, Goldberg returns on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is live tonight from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Scheduled for the show tonight is an appearance by Seth Rollins for the first time in weeks where he will address his injury and his status for WrestleMania 33 this year.

Also advertised for the show is an appearance by Goldberg just days before he challenges Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane on Sunday.

WWE.com is also teasing the latest between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, Enzo Amore and Big Cass and The Club and Charlotte and Bayley.

